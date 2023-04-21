When most people think of cruises, they picture the Caribbean, Alaska or Europe. But other cruise destinations can be just as rewarding, for a fraction of the price -- and Pacific Coastal cruises are no exception.

Sometimes called Pacific Northwest or California Coastal cruises, these Pacific coast voyages are just that -- explorations of some of the great ports along the Pacific coast of North America, from Los Angeles to Victoria, Astoria to Vancouver, and everywhere in between.

Why should you consider a Pacific Coastal cruise? Here's why these unique sailings remain Cruise Critic favorites.