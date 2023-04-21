If there was one silver lining over the past two years, it was that people discovered the beauty of their own country -- whether that was by ship or on land. However, one of the downsides of this was a huge increase in prices for domestic, land-based holidays -- and a shortage of available accommodation.

Which is why domestic cruising proved so popular -- and continues to be one of the most cost-effective ways to see the U.K.

Here we compare one of the U.K.'s most popular family holiday choices -- Center Parcs -- with four cruises to see which one provides the better value.