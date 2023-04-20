A cabin crawl is when a bunch of passengers (usually complete strangers up until the point of meeting onboard) staying in different cabin types get together to offer up their respective cabins to the group for a tour. The idea behind a cabin crawl is that you get to view a plethora of different cabin types onboard. On Cruise Critic’s Boards, Sue Do-Over even offers up some handy cabin crawl advice: “It's best to start [ a cabin crawl ] with the smallest cabins, moving quickly, and then end up in the largest for actual socializing. On ours, the last was a huge aft cabin with a giant balcony which had room for all of us to crowd in.”