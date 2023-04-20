Gone are the days when a river cruise in Europe meant leaving the kids behind. In the last decade, there has been a big rise in the number of European river cruises for families. While river sailings in Europe undoubtedly appeal to mature travelers, more and more lines are adjusting their offerings to appeal to kids, parents and even grandparents all the same.

Kid-friendly river cruises enable families to spend real quality time together while traveling Europe. On big ocean cruise ships, children can spend all day in a kids' club while parents do their own thing. When a family goes on a European river cruise, the activities themselves are meant for everyone to enjoy together (on land and on the ship). You might be exploring fairy-tale castles, making apple strudel in Austria, searching for clues in a scavenger hunt, meeting French cowboys or cycling along scenic river banks and sampling local specialties along the way.

If you have European family river cruises on the brain, we've broken down the five best lines from AmaWaterways to Uniworld and everything in between. Read on and get planning.