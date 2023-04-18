Doing your taxes is probably not your -- or most people's -- idea of a good time. But other than the threat of being chased down by the IRS for tax evasion, most taxpayers find motivation in the possibility of getting a tax refund soon after filing their forms.

The IRS reported that, this year, the average tax refund amount is $2,933. While that's slightly less than the $3,305 amount reported in 2022, it's still more than enough to do some serious shopping. And while you're in the market for ideas to spend your tax refund, why not consider a cruise?