Cruise Critic caught up with Rubén Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA, to talk about the line's rapidly growing presence in the U.S. – five ships by the end of year; MSC Cruises' commitment to bringing large, new and innovative ships to the U.S.; its fleet of 21 ships – with more on the way; and why MSC Meraviglia is the perfect fit for New York City.

So, in addition to the outdoor areas such as the water park and ropes course, which of course guests will enjoy once the ship is in the Caribbean, it has a lot of indoor features.

It also has a large pool with a magrodome that is covered, a sportplex, where you can play different sports, and it has a large entertainment area for kids and adults too with racing simulators, bowling and a lot of VR features.

It has multiple restaurants, bars, shops, boutiques, cafes, entertainment venues – it feels like you are in a European city walking outside. That is the unique feature of the Meraviglia class which guests love.

One example of that is the promenade [ or Galleria Meraviglia] , because the promenade on Meraviglia really is the heart of the ship. With a beautiful multi-story layout, it has this amazing dome that features LED projections and animations to make it feel like you're either outside under the sky or surrounded by stained glass, and it feels very ample.

Rubén Rodríguez : We think of MSC Meraviglia as "the ship for all seasons", which is one of the key reasons we selected her for New York City. MSC Meraviglia is ideally suited for sailing out of New York year-round. In winter, for the first couple of days of sailing you end up spending a lot of time inside the ship, so we needed a ship with a lot of options and entertainment within the ship.

New York is the Largest Source Market for MSC Cruises' International Sailings

CTH

CC: Why did you place MSC Meraviglia in New York City?

RR: We already have a lot of New Yorkers sailing on MSC Cruises. New York for Caribbean sailings is second only to Orlando and Miami as source markets, so a lot of New Yorkers are flying to Miami and Orlando to board our ships.

The largest source market for MSC Cruises’ international sailings among Americans is New York, so we already have a presence in New York. It's no accident we put a ship in New York. One of the reasons is it's already very popular and we believe that having a ship there, particularly considering the cost of air travel and the inconvenience of flying these days, having a ship right there in Brooklyn, where guests can board the ship will give them much greater access.

The Tri-State Area Has the Largest Number of "Cultured Cruisers" in the U.S.

New York City Port

And the second reason for New York is we have a very specific target, which we call "the cultured cruiser". There are about 30 million cultured cruisers in the US and they are either past cruisers or they are people who haven't cruised but are intending to cruise, and they are a wide age group. They may be millennials just starting with young kids, couples in their 50s who perhaps have grown kids, or couples in their 60s who are empty nesters.

Butcher's Cut on MSC Meraviglia (Credit: MSC Cruises)

They tend to be above average in household income, not wealthy, but above average. They tend to be more educated than average, but what's most interesting is not so much the demographics, but the psychographics. They love international travel, they love to immerse themselves in new cultures, they love exploring, they like to meet other people on their vacations and interact with people from new cultures. They also love to experience a variety of culinary options and appreciate different international cuisines. They love sustainability and they love sports – it's not a surprise that we partner with the New York Knicks.