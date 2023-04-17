Sponsored by MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises will base MSC Meraviglia, one of its biggest and most impressive ships, in New York starting April 2023, offering three completely distinct round-trip itineraries.

The 5,700-passenger ship will offer seven- and eight-night cruises from New York to the Caribbean starting April 22, all of which include a stop at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the cruise line's private island in The Bahamas.

Starting August 21, MSC Meraviglia will then switch to Bermuda, offering five- and six-night sailings to the island, with several days in port to explore.

As summer begins to fade, the ship will head north starting September 18 on 10- or 11-night itineraries to Canada and New England, just in time for colorful Fall foliage.