Sponsored by MSC Cruises

When MSC Cruises acquired the Bahamian island that would eventually become Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the line chose to do things a bit differently when designing this slice of paradise. Instead of turning the private island into a theme park with huge water slides and shops around every corner, MSC Cruises transformed this neglected isle into a marine reserve devoted to restoring ocean habitats – while doubling as a visually stunning oasis for travelers to visit.

This means cruisers who are lucky enough to experience Ocean Cay will find more natural beauty and less plastic and waste, along with an endless number of spots to relax and unwind for the day. Since its restoration, the island has become a tropical utopia where you can enjoy the sights and sounds of nature with the reassurance that every aspect of the destination was designed with the environment in mind.

And from April 2023, you can visit Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve on a series of Caribbean itineraries on MSC Meraviglia from New York. So, if you're planning a cruise and you want a reminder of why you love the sea in the first place, MSC Cruises' Ocean Cay is just the place.