New-look suites, renewed furnishings, splashes of Tuscan marble and an overall brighter aesthetic are among the changes applied to Oceania Riviera during the ship's recent facelift in late 2022.
Originally built in 2012, the 1,238-passenger vessel and sister ship Oceania Marina were tapped for refurbishment in April of last year. Cruise Critic was recently invited to tour the Oceania-class ship in PortMiami before it embarked on a Transatlantic voyage, en route to its first season in Europe since the facelift.
Here are some of the highlights we observed aboard the 66,084-ton ship.
When Oceania Cruises announced facelifts for Riviera and sister ship Marina back in April 2022, a lot of emphasis was placed on revamping the suites, which were scheduled to be completely reconfigured. The onboard accommodations now feature a new lighter and brighter design scheme.
The one exception is the 2,000-square-foot Owner's Suite, still the most impressive cabin aboard Riviera. The suite had been updated prior to the refurbishment and features a navy blue and dark wood color scheme accentuated with new furnishings, fabrics and artwork exclusively by Ralph Lauren.
The Vista suites -- the second largest cabins on the ship at 1,200 to 1,500 square feet -- boast a more contemporary approach, with the lighter tones found in the other suite categories on Riviera (Oceania and Penthouse suites, Concierge Level Veranda, Veranda, Deluxe Oceanview and Inside Stateroom).
Bathtubs across several suite categories have also been removed in favor of large walk-in showers. Only the Owner's, Vista and Oceania suite categories have both bathtubs and showers in their bathrooms.
While Oceania is often considered a premium cruise line, Riviera has all the markings of a luxury cruise ship. This is immediately apparent upon entering the elegant Atrium, with its grand staircase adorned with Lalique crystals.
Art is also at the heart of Riviera's elegance, with hundreds of artworks adorning public spaces and cabins. Martinis lounge on Deck 6 features a colorful collection of works by artists from Cuba's Vanguard Movement, hand-picked by the line's founder Frank J. Del Rio. Elsewhere on the ship, an assortment of litographs by Pablo Picasso add to the ship's artistic allure.
The palatial Grand Dining Room on Deck 6 is another highlight of Riviera's refurbishment. With its impressive chandelier as the centerpiece, the largest dining venue onboard the ship now features leather-covered armchairs and plush new carpeting.
The refurbishment of Riviera and sister ship Marina, specifically the shift towards a more contemporary and lighter décor in most cabin categories, offers a look ahead at Oceania's upcoming ship Vista and sister ship Allura.
Oceania Vista will debut in May 2023 on a 7-day sailing from Rome (Civitavecchia). During its maiden voyage, the ship will be christened by its celebrity chef godmother, Giada de Laurentiis. Oceania Allura is scheduled to arrive in 2025.
Updated April 14, 2023