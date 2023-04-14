New-look suites, renewed furnishings, splashes of Tuscan marble and an overall brighter aesthetic are among the changes applied to Oceania Riviera during the ship's recent facelift in late 2022.

Here are some of the highlights we observed aboard the 66,084-ton ship.

Originally built in 2012, the 1,238-passenger vessel and sister ship Oceania Marina were tapped for refurbishment in April of last year. Cruise Critic was recently invited to tour the Oceania-class ship in PortMiami before it embarked on a Transatlantic voyage, en route to its first season in Europe since the facelift.

Cabins Benefitted Extensively from Refurbishment

Ralph Lauren Home decor in Oceania Riviera's Owner's Suite (Photo: Peter Gonzalez)

When Oceania Cruises announced facelifts for Riviera and sister ship Marina back in April 2022, a lot of emphasis was placed on revamping the suites, which were scheduled to be completely reconfigured. The onboard accommodations now feature a new lighter and brighter design scheme.

The one exception is the 2,000-square-foot Owner's Suite, still the most impressive cabin aboard Riviera. The suite had been updated prior to the refurbishment and features a navy blue and dark wood color scheme accentuated with new furnishings, fabrics and artwork exclusively by Ralph Lauren.

Living room area in Oceania Riviera's refurbished Owner's Suite (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

The Vista suites -- the second largest cabins on the ship at 1,200 to 1,500 square feet -- boast a more contemporary approach, with the lighter tones found in the other suite categories on Riviera (Oceania and Penthouse suites, Concierge Level Veranda, Veranda, Deluxe Oceanview and Inside Stateroom).

Bathtubs across several suite categories have also been removed in favor of large walk-in showers. Only the Owner's, Vista and Oceania suite categories have both bathtubs and showers in their bathrooms.