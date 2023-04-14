When it comes to cruise line drink packages, not all are created equal. And, unless you are sailing with a luxury all-inclusive cruise line, only coffee, tea, water, and juices are included with the cruise fare -- all other drinks incur an extra charge.

Back in the day, the only option for excluded drinks was to pay as you go. But over the past decade, cruise lines have introduced optional beverage packages for purchase, allowing guests to pay one price and enjoy a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks throughout their entire cruise.

Cruise Critic compared beverage packages from five major cruise lines, plus one worth mentioning, to see how cruise line drink packages vary from line to line. Here's what we found: