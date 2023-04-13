Sponsored by Viking

If you’re like me, enjoying a river cruise is as much about the scenery as it is the destination. After sailing on more than a dozen, I’ve learned to leave behind the stack of books I thought I would read. You just won’t have the time!

It’s true: with fewer fellow travelers, river cruises are more relaxed than an ocean cruise. It’s a go-at-your-own-place sort of vacation that proves to be something different each time, even when sailing the same itinerary.

What you do, see, taste and explore varies by the time of year with activities and amenities changing with the seasons, the weather and even the availability of certain food ingredients. No two cruises are the same, which is what makes them so popular with repeat guests.

If you've ever wondered whether there's enough to do on a river ship, the variety of options may just surprise you. Here's what you can expect.