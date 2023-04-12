  • Newsletter
Airplanes lining up for takeoff (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Strikes, Unrest Affect Spring Travel for Cruisers: How to Be Prepared

Aaron Saunders
Senior Editor, News and Features

As winter turns into summer and the global cruise season starts to expand beyond the reaches of warm-weather destinations like the Caribbean into more of Europe, Canada and Alaska, more of us will be flying to our cruises. But strikes, unrest and travel disruptions continue into 2023.

Rather than abating, travellers should expect these issues to continue to affect their ability to get to their cruise -- and should plan accordingly.

Here are a few of the issues Cruise Critic readers should know about that could affect that spring or summer getaway.

Strikes in UK, Europe Disrupt Air Travel

Empty Heathrow Airport check in line during the COVID-19 pandemic
London's Heathrow Airport (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)

Strikes in the UK and Europe have begun to seriously impact air travel for those with cruises in the near-term.

British Airways has already cancelled up to 32 flights per day from London's Heathrow Airport over the Easter break. The walkout, which ran from March 31, 2023 to April 9, affected flights arriving and departing from Terminal 5, affecting security and cargo workers from the Unite union who will walk off the job.

The airport is warning travellers it may take longer to get through security during the strike action, and to plan accordingly.

Similar strikes have already caused disruptions in France, Spain and Germany this year. On March 27, all Lufthansa flights across Germany were cancelled due to industrial strike action, with the airline warning passengers that rebooking options would be extremely limited.

The 24-hour work stoppage has also dramatically curtailed any kind of public transit: trains, busses and trams have all mostly stopped running. Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said approximately 30,000 rail workers had walked off the job.

Spring strikes have hit Lufthansa hard. (Photo: Lufthansa)
Spring strikes have hit Lufthansa hard. (Photo: Lufthansa)

It is the latest in a series of day-long strikes that have seriously impacted air and rail travel throughout Germany in recent weeks, leaving some travellers stranded with few alternatives. It's an event that local German media have dubbed a "Mega Strike".

In Spain, air traffic controllers have walked off the job on Tuesdays over pay. Swissport, a company that provides ground-handling services for aircraft, has warned its unionized employees in Spain will strike on a rolling basis.

The Italian government, meanwhile, has warned that some local public transit operators will strike in April.

And in France, an unpopular bill to raise the minimum retirement age has resulted in strikes, shutdowns, protests and work stoppages.

The real kicker here: there's likely no end in sight for these random strikes. And, with full flights on both sides of the ocean, the knock-on effect could be as dramatic as what occurred last summer, when airports across the globe melted down under the weight of travelers returning to the skies.

Political Unrest Threatens Cruise Departures, Travel

Paris (Photo:Ditty_about_summer/Shutterstock)
Paris (Photo:Ditty_about_summer/Shutterstock)

The list of countries rocked by political unrest continues to grow. From widespread demonstrations against the government in France, to record-breaking protests in Israel that saw Tel Aviv's international airport completely shut down at the end of March, political unrest is an issue cruisers should monitor as their departure date draws near.

Depending on the size, protests and demonstrations can be hugely disruptive to travellers. What's more, these aren't just limited to countries like Ecuador, France, and Israel, either. Look no further than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's onging fight with Walt Disney World to see what potential turmoil on a local scale looks like.

What Can Cruisers Do to Be Prepared?

People line up to rebook flights at Toronto Pearson in July 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
People line up to rebook flights at Toronto Pearson in July 2022 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Being prepared starts with being informed. Make sure you regularly check your email for commination from your cruise line, airline or hotel, and do yourself a favor and put the apps for all on your phone. In the event the unexpected happens, rebooking a flight or hotel is a lot easier over an app than it is via a call center.

Secondly, start doing some research on the places you intend to fly through, to, or visit on your cruise. A simple Google search can give you updates on the latest on-the-ground news. Strikes in Germany and the UK have been well-publicised (or at least threatened publicly) beforehand. A union announcing it is in a position to strike, with the potential to affect your flights, should be taken seriously. Call your airline, even if they haven't issued a travel alert. With flights packed-to-the-gills this summer, finding a seat on the "next flight out" is quickly becoming a thing of the past.

Check out our guide to flight disruptions here, and our primer on airport travel chaos here.

Updated April 12, 2023

How was this article?

