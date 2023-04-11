“I think I’m over hippos,” I announced on the sixth day of our CroisiEurope cruise safari in southern Africa.

By then, the abundance of those other-worldly creatures had reduced hippos, in my mind anyway, to been-there-done-that status. We’d heard their grunts from the veranda of our river lodge. We’d watched from boats as their bulbous heads occasionally broke the water’s surface. It was like playing a game of Whack-A-Mole, except with cameras, not mallets.

Early on, we’d seen herds of lumbering elephants; watched a crocodile slither into a river; thrilled at impalas’ balletic leaps through waist-high grass; ogled a group of graceful giraffes; laughed as vervet monkeys skittered up trees; and eyed enough other exotic creatures to sate the most jaded safari goer.

The logistics of this bucket-list cruise tour would be difficult – if not impossible – for independent travelers to negotiate. It involves taking a commercial flight from South Africa to Botswana and two additional flights aboard private aircraft. Another upside to this itinerary: The two national parks we visited, Chobe and Matusadona, were teeming with animals, but few other safari vehicles. And our time spent on Lake Kariba and other waterways, both aboard the Zimbabwean Dream and smaller launches, brought us within close proximity of the afore-mentioned hippos, crocodiles and countless bird species.