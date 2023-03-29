The 5 Best Viking River Cruises in Europe

If you're looking for the best Viking River Cruises in Europe Viking River Cruises in Europe , you have a lot to consider. Viking's itineraries on Europe's most famous rivers -- like the Rhine Danube and Seine -- are some of the best river cruise options in Europe for almost every kind of traveler. But there are plenty of other options to consider.

Viking's longships dock in the heart of each city, so sights and excursions are on your doorstep (sometimes that literally means the Eiffel Tower in Paris). The line's high-end offerings and free shore excursions also help make Viking river itineraries some of the most popular in Europe.

To help you decide which is the best Viking River Cruise in Europe for you, we've rounded up our five favorites. Read on and get planning.