Read on for our breakdown of the Port of Palm Beach, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Port of Palm Beach and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Port of Palm Beach .

The Port of Palm Beach in Riviera Beach, FL has just one cruise terminal with one berth. Currently, the Port of Palm Beach only serves Margaritaville at Sea and the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line.

Port of Palm Beach Directions

CTH

The Port of Palm Beach is located in Riviera Beach, which is within Palm Beach County. If you are planning on driving, you can find directions to this Palm Beach cruise port below.

From the South (Miami, Fort Lauderdale)

Get onto I-95 N and proceed for about 11 minutes, then keep left to get onto I-95 Express. Continue on I-95 Express for about eight minutes, then merge onto I-95 and continue on for nearly an hour.

Use the right two lanes to take exit 74 for 45th St. Keep right at the fork (follow signs for Port of Palm Bch) and merge onto 45th St. Continue to follow 45th St. for five minutes then turn left onto Broadway and turn right onto E 11th St. Take a slight right right away and then turn left. The Port of Palm Beach cruise port will be on your right.

From the North

Get onto I-95 S and take Exit 76 for FL-708 E. After exiting the interstate, turn left onto FL-708 E/W Blue Heron Blvd and after about four minutes, turn right onto Old Dixie Hwy/President Barack Obama Hwy. Then, turn left onto W 13th St. and soon after, turn right onto Broadway.

Almost immediately after turning onto Broadway, turn left onto E 11th St., take a slight right, then turn left. Continue straight for about one minute and the Palm Beach cruise terminal will be on your right.

From the West

Take FL-80 E then merge onto US-27 S/US Hwy 27 S via the ramp to Clewiston. Continue on US-27 S/US Hwy 27 S for about 30 minutes, then turn left onto FL-80 E/Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

After about 10 minutes, turn right onto US-441 S/US-98 and continue to follow this road for almost 30 minutes. Keep left to stay on US-98/Southern Blvd then turn slightly left after about five minutes.