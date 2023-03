The Port of Palm Beach is located in the city of Riviera Beach in southeast Florida, central to both vibrant city life and the serene, golden beach. While this Palm Beach cruise port (and container port) only serves two cruise lines, it's impressively efficient as it welcomes 700,000 cruise passengers annually.

Read on for our breakdown of the Port of Palm Beach, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Port of Palm Beach and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Port of Palm Beach.