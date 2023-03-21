The Royal Naval Dockyard is spread out on 24 acres of land and now home to the Bermuda National Museum, vibrant boutiques, quaint cafes and two berths: Kings Wharf and Heritage Wharf. Because of Kings Wharf's popularity, the cruise port is often referred to as Kings Wharf.
Read on for our breakdown of the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Royal Naval Dockyard and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda.
Royal Naval Dockyard
5 Freeport Drive,
Sandys MA 01, Bermuda
As mentioned earlier, the Royal Naval Dockyard has two berths that serve it: Kings Wharf and Heritage Wharf. Kings Wharf tends to be the most frequently used of the two. We have listed below the cruise lines that dock at this Bermuda cruise port. Since both wharfs have the same cruise lines, be sure to check your cruise's itinerary to confirm which one your ship will dock.
Royal Naval Dockyard's Kings Wharf & Heritage Wharf: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Oceania Cruises, MSC Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line (DCL), Holland America Line and Princess Cruises.
If you intend on driving to this Bermuda cruise port, you will very likely be coming from the L.F. Wade International Airport which is about an hour drive. Note that you will need to do as the locals do and drive on the left side of the road.
Below you can find the driving directions to the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda:
Get onto the Causeway then continue onto Blue Hole Hill and take the first exit onto Wilkinson Ave. Turn left, staying on Wilkinson Ave. which turns into Harrington Sound Rd. for about four minutes. Then, turn left onto Knapton Hill and after a couple of minutes, merge onto South Rd.
Stay on for about six minutes and take the first exit at the roundabout and stay onto South Rd. Take a slight right onto Middle Rd. and stay straight for about 15 minutes. Take a slight right where Middle Rd. becomes Somerset Rd., and continue straight for a couple minutes, then take another slight right to stay on Somerset Rd., which becomes Mangrove Bay Rd.
Continue onto Bay Rd. and immediately turn slightly left, where Bay Rd. becomes Malabar Rd. Continue onto Cockburn Rd., then Pender Rd., Clock Tower Parade and Camber Rd. Turn right onto Cambe Rd. (which turns into Maritime Ln), then quickly keep left to continue on N Arm. Turn right to stay on N Arm to reach Kings Wharf or turn left for Heritage Wharf.
There are numerous places for you to park at the Royal Naval Dockyard Parking. There are several public parking lots sprinkled around the dockyard and a convenient limited parking lot right next to the wharfs. Parking is free.
Cars may park in these areas for up to two hours; for those staying longer than two hours, they must park in the long-term parking lot across from the Clocktower Mall. Those with scooters can park in any marked scooter bay.
Note that there are also parking lots dedicated for dockyard staff, marina staff and residents. Be sure to not park in these areas as a visitor.
As aforementioned, arriving from the L.F. Wade International Airport to the Royal Naval Dockyard by car or taxi will take about an hour.
The only public transportation you can take from the airport to the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda is the local, island-wide bus. There are several buses, but keep your eyes peeled for those with blue tops as those are the ones that go to the cruise port.
You will need to pay in exact change (yes, coins), so ensure that you have that handy if you intend on taking the bus.
All taxis are independently-operated and metered in Bermuda, including those coming from the airport to the Bermuda cruise port. Keep in mind that while the fares are regulated by the Government of Bermuda, they can still run a pretty hefty tab. We recommend trying to split the ride with other cruisers whenever possible.
At the airport, the taxi stand is located at arrivals while the cruise port's taxi stand is right next to Kings Wharf.
This Bermuda cruise port is bursting with things to do when you visit. Everything is easily accessible by foot, which includes several boutiques, shops, restaurants of varying price ranges and cafes. The Clocktower Mall is where you can find a small strip mall with vibrant souvenir shops and other boutiques.
The Bermuda National Museum is a great option for history buffs; it's a popular museum and located right in the port, but keep in mind that there is an entrance fee. Going through the entire museum typically takes around an hour.
Snorkel Beach Park is just a six or seven-minute walk from the port, which is the perfect place for swimming, snorkeling or simply relaxing on the warm sand. Dolphin Quest provides cruisers a unique and thrilling experience within the walls of the Keep: swimming with Atlantic Bottlenose dolphins.
There are other popular attractions conveniently located in the Bermuda cruise port, like The Bermuda Aquarium, Natural History Museum & Zoo along with The Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute.
There are no trains that service the Royal Naval Dockyard. In fact, there are no trains in Bermuda whatsoever. The only real option in terms of public transportation is the local bus.
The Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda is wheelchair accessible as the area is flat and has smooth, concrete sidewalks.
There are porters available at the Royal Naval Dockyard.
Public bathrooms can be found in several locations at the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda.
The Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda does have Wi-Fi available. Unfortunately, it isn't free, and has different pricing options for one hour, four hours, eight hours, 24 hours and 48 hours. All you have to do is connect to Bluewave Wi-Fi Zone on your device while visiting, choose a package, pay and you will be connected.
There isn't an indoor waiting area at the Royal Naval Dockyard, but there is limited seating and waiting areas near both wharfs.
Car and Motorbike Rentals in Bermuda: Renting motorbikes in Bermuda is popular for many tourists as there are stunning views at your disposal -- and they aren't a hassle to get to. One of the best rental services on the island is Oleander Cycles, Bermuda’s premier scooter rental facility. There are numerous locations throughout the island, including at the Dockyard.
Remember to ride safely if you do choose to rent a motorbike during your time in Bermuda. Both the passenger and driver must wear a helmet at all times. Bermuda's speed limit is 35 kph, which is roughly 22 mph, so be sure to not exceed the speed limit and drive with caution. Roads can be quite windy and busy.
If you would prefer to drive a car, there are also electric car rentals for hire. Current Vehicles, Bermuda Rental Car Ltd., Localmotion and Rugged Rentals are great examples that offer four-wheeled, eco-friendly options.
Download the Bermuda App: You can access even more information on the Dockyard and Bermuda in general if you download the Bermuda app on your device.
Updated March 21, 2023