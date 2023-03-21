The Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda is the busiest cruise port in Bermuda and located in the West End, offering stunning views of transparent turquoise waters. Once a vital trading post for the British, it now serves as the primary cruise ship port for Bermuda and handles 500,000 tourists per year.

The Royal Naval Dockyard is spread out on 24 acres of land and now home to the Bermuda National Museum, vibrant boutiques, quaint cafes and two berths: Kings Wharf and Heritage Wharf. Because of Kings Wharf's popularity, the cruise port is often referred to as Kings Wharf.

Read on for our breakdown of the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Royal Naval Dockyard and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda.