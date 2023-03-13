As well as keeping your safety top of mind, the team will provide you with insights, tips and a wealth of knowledge drawn from hands-on experience. We speak to Silversea's Expedition Team Leaders, Marieke Egan and Jamie Watts to find out how they make the expeditions so memorable.

Which is why the team of guides onboard – led by an Expedition Leader – is absolutely key to the enjoyment of your cruise.

So much so, that when I returned to the real world, I spent many conversations telling anyone who would listen: "Did you know that Antarctica is the tallest, driest, windiest, coldest continent in the world? Did you know it shrinks to less than half its size every summer then refreezes? Did you know it's about the size of Australia?"

Whether that's about Antarctica itself (Alexandra Hansen); or penguins (Claudia Holgate) or relating wild tales about derring do back in the day (Filip Brovkin, a former Bridge officer from Ukraine who joined the team).

I was astounded by the knowledge and passion every one of the guides have – and how willing they are to share that knowledge – on an extraordinary range of subjects.

An expedition cruise is not just about adventure and spotting wildlife – it's learning about the environment you are traveling in, as I found out on my voyage to Antarctica on Silver Endeavour in November last year.

On Silver Endeavour, they can be found either on the top deck in the Science Room (complete with maps, charts and audio-visual displays) or in the lecture theater. Off the ship, you'll find them expertly steering the Zodiac, helping you get off the Zodiac onto shore or strategically placed near penguin or seal colonies, to provide information and answer any questions.

Their team includes, amongst others: marine biologists, anthropologists, ornithologists, a climatologist, historians, a nature photographer/videographer, and, somewhat unusually, the aforementioned navigational officer, Filip Brovkin, who decided to switch careers.

Between them, they have visited Antarctica well over 200 times (Jamie estimates he's on voyage 143).

"The expedition guides thought it was fabulous that I got to live on the island, I thought it was fabulous that they got to sail all over. As soon as I finished my 2 year stint on the island I was picked up by an expedition ship and have never looked back (although I thoroughly enjoy now visiting my old home every year)."

Marieke is a Dutch national who has been an expedition guide for 17 years and, in her own words: "learnt to cross glaciers before she could tie her own shoelaces". While Jamie, who has been an expedition guide for 16 years, was a base scientist on South Georgia: "The ships would come and visit, and invite us aboard for a barbecue dinner and to ask us about our work on base," he tells me.

Silver Endeavour's outstanding 20-person Expedition Team is hand-picked by Team Leaders Marieke Egan and Jamie Watts (pictured above), who swap roles as Expedition Leaders each cruise.

Passion and Knowledge Are Key to a Great Expedition Guide

Silversea Expeditions Expedition Leader Marieke Egan in Antarctica (Photo: Marieke Egan)

Marieke explains what makes a great guide: "Every single team member comes from different walks of life, but they all share one thing, that is they are so incredibly passionate about the Antarctic environment, about the wildlife, about protecting it and I think that passion truly shines through when it comes to the guest experience."

"I've heard it often, people at the end of a voyage, even halfway, they see the expedition team together talking about something, they approach and say: 'Thank you so much, you are making all the difference.'

"Obviously each team member is incredibly knowledgeable as well, but sharing knowledge with that passion and enthusiasm, that's what makes the difference."

Jamie agrees: "The very best guides are curious, enthusiastic and interested enough to really know their stuff."

He adds: "And focused on bringing it alive for and with both the team and the guests."

Alexandra Hansen speaks to guests onboard Silver Endeavour in Antarctica (Image: Silversea)

That enthusiasm the guides have never gets jaded: "I think very often we are the ones that scream the loudest and guests look at us thinking: 'Well if you are so excited then this must be something really special'," Marieke says.

One of the key differences between expedition cruising and "traditional" cruising is guests have not just come to see, but also to learn, which is why it is so important for guides to be knowledgeable.

"Guests want to be educated, they want to become those ambassadors we talk about, they want to share with their kids and grandkids and make them enthusiastic and share the knowledge with them and pass it on.