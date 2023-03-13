Sponsored by Silversea

In January of this year a 15-person Scouting Team, led by Stefan Kredel, Silversea's Senior Director Expedition Product and Itinerary Development, set sail for parts of Antarctica that few -- if any -- people had visited before.

Traveling on a dedicated research and expedition vessel, Betanzos, carrying two helicopters, the team went further south than most expedition ships ever venture. Over the course of 12 days, the ship visited areas which are literally uncharted -- islands, beaches and outcrops, which may have been seen by people, but don't appear on any map.

Their aim: to find new landing sites for the line's three expedition ships -- Silver Endeavour, Silver Cloud and Silver Wind -- that ply the waters in this part of the world.

But why is Silversea doing this? And what did they find on their mission?

We caught up with Kredel, who has visited Antarctica on and off every year since 1998, and Conrad Combrink, senior vice president Expeditions, Destination and Itinerary Management, to find out what a scouting mission entails.