In the past, sailing and steaming to the world’s most remote locations required a rugged voyage. Even in recent years, it was only, or at least mostly, austere ships that accessed the High Arctic and Antarctica, severe vessels that usually spent most of their lives as research ships.

They still felt every bit as rough and ready as they did when they provided just the basics to those gathering data all day long, before laying their heads on hard bunks at night.

But now, we’ve entered the golden age of luxury expedition cruising. And the jewel in the crown is Silver Endeavour, the most luxurious expedition ship ever built. Read on to find out why.