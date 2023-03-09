Here's everything we know about what's coming with this project, which would be accessible during port stops to Nassau.
The Royal Beach Club is a 17-acre site that's a partnership between Royal Caribbean and the government of the Bahamas. The agreement, which gives a share of the profits back to the Bahamian government, is considered a first-of-its-kind agreement and is coupled with a new tourism levy.
While Royal has not released many details on the project, documents filed with the Bahamian government call for a private beach club with many of the features that are found at private islands, including diving pavilions, 14 beach bars, a 26,000 square-foot pool, a 4,000 square-foot splash pad for kids and private cabanas.
Royal Caribbean has said that the resort will feature "local architecture," as well as "experiences that feature Bahamian fare, island-style barbecues, live music and local artisans."
Unlike a private island stop, where at least going ashore is free, the Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island is almost certain to have an entrance fee, although nothing specific has been released.
Paradise Island is already a favorite stop for shore excursions on cruises that stop in the Bahamas and it's highly visible when ships pull into Nassau as there's a lighthouse at the end. The Atlantis resort complex is also on Paradise Island.
Paradise Island is already reachable from the Nassau port by water taxi. Once the Royal Beach Club is built, it's almost certain that shore excursions going there will include water taxi transportation, although no details have been revealed.
In development for years, the Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island has had various opening dates floated. The most recent date is 2025.
It's hard to say, although with its upgraded lunches and over-the-water cabanas, Coco Beach Club at Perfect Day at CocoCay has been very successful for the line. Expect the Royal Beach Club to have elements of the Coco Beach Club, along with some of the family friendly options that you find on the rest of Perfect Day at CocoCay. At 17 acres, the site is large enough to have multiple beaches.
Yes. Royal Caribbean has also expressed interest in building a Royal Beach Club on the island of Antigua. That location would allow passengers on southern Caribbean itineraries a private beach experience.
Updated March 09, 2023