Why: The country music capital of the world isn't anywhere close to an ocean. Good thing that U.S. river cruising is alive and well. Nashville sits on the banks of the Cumberland River, and is the jumping off point for cruises that can take several routes. The main one brings passengers to Memphis via an Americana-filled journey that encompasses stops on the Cumberland River, the Ohio River and the Mississippi River. The other takes a southern detour down the Tennessee River to Chattanooga, stopping at Civil War battlefields and other small towns. And finally, the Nashville to Louisville route allows you to bookend your trip with a city that also knows how to party (mint juleps, anyone?)