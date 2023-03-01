It’s not uncommon to associate deals with limited-time offers. After all, promotions are often accompanied by exclamation-sign laden phrases like 'Act now!' or 'Hurry! Sale ends soon.'

And cruise deals are no exception, particularly the ones offered for Black Friday/Cyber Monday and Wave Season. But that doesn't mean that you can only find good value on promotions that have an expiration date. From drink and dining packages to bundles and solo travel bargains, it's possible to find great value on a permanent basis.

These deals, however, can often go unadvertised and unnoticed. Here are six cruise line deals that are always available and are always a good deal.