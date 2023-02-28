As you shiver through yet another arctic blast or polar vortex, it's easy to find yourself wondering where in the world you could be cruising in February that would warm your core and let you shed your layers and wool socks. If you're wondering what the warmest places to cruise in February are, your first thought might be The Bahamas -- and you'd be right. February is an ideal month for fast getaway cruises to The Bahamas, which includes most of the cruise lines' private islands.
But why end your search there? There are warm February cruise destinations calling your name from across the globe. February is the perfect time for a Panama Canal cruise, or perhaps Hawaii. We researched the temperatures on land and in the sea for you and found some of the warmest and brightest spots.
What are the warmest places to cruise in February? Let's dive in.
Since we mentioned Nassau, let's talk about cruising there in February. There's always plenty to do in this bustling cruise port, from shopping to water sports to beach lounging. The Presidents Day holiday is an ideal time to take the kids without dealing with the much larger crowds of spring break season. The best reason to cruise to Nassau in February is that it's fast and generally cheap.
Average February daytime temperatures in Nassau are in the low-eighties, or around 27 Celsius. Water temperatures are a touch cooler than summer at seventy-five or (23C). Light 3 mm wetsuits may be in needed for extended water time while snorkeling or scuba diving.
Cruise lines that cruise to Nassau in February include mainstream lines like Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian, and MSC, specialty lines like Disney Cruise Line, and even luxury lines like Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.
The island of Grenada, known as the Isle of Spice, is an idyllic cruise port deep in the Southern Caribbean. The island is mountainous with lovely beaches, spectacular diving and snorkeling, and plenty of shopping opportunities for nutmeg and chocolate in the port city of St. Georges. Beach lovers can lounge on the miles of resort-lined beaches and history buffs can climb the hill to Fort George, an 18th-century fortress.
Average February daytime temperatures in Grenada are around eighty-six (30C), with sea temperatures a comfortable eighty-one (27C), making watersports of all kinds quite comfortable.
Cruises that whisk you away to Grenada often leave from Barbados, Guadeloupe, Martinique, or Puerto Rico, with a handful of ships making the extended trip from Miami. Cruise lines that stop in Grenada in February include Costa, Regent Seven Seas, MSC Cruises, Silversea, Windstar, Royal Caribbean, Seabourn, and Princess.
For a February cruise that is both exotic and warm, look for a port call or embarkation in Singapore. The diversity of this island city/nation in Southeast Asia makes it a bucket list destination for many cruisers. Shore excursions here range from foodie tours to explorations of Hindu temples, markets, and the iconic Singapore Botanic Gardens.
Average daily temperatures in Singapore in February are a balmy eighty-eight (31C). Water temperatures for those interested in available watersports like kayaking, paddleboarding, or a beach visit average around eighty-two (28C).
Cruise lines that either stop in Singapore in February during extended cruises or begin or end here for shorter itineraries include both mainstream cruise lines and luxury lines. The list includes Cunard, Royal Caribbean, Holland America Line, Oceania, Seabourn, Azamara, Princess, Viking, and Silversea.
The Panama Canal may be calling your name in February. Cruises to or through the canal in winter are the perfect length for breaking out of your winter funk. You can find itineraries ranging from eight to fourteen nights departing from Miami, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale. Puerto Limon is a common stop on the eastern side of the canal zone. Activities during your stop include tours of banana plantations, zip lining, beach breaks, rainforest hikes and boat rides, plus snorkeling. Shopping at the large central market for hand-crafted wooden bowls and puzzle boxes is also popular.
Average daily temperatures in Puerto Limon in February are in the mid-eighties (29C). It's a sticky, rain forest sort of heat that lets you put your winter blues far behind you.
Cruises that warm you up in Puerto Limon in February include typical Panama Canal itineraries and longer cruises onboard ships that are transitioning between seasonal locations. Cruise lines to look at include Viking, Norwegian, Princess, Carnival, Azamara, Celebrity, Costa, Royal Caribbean, MSC, and Oceania.
Hawaii cruises are some of the easiest to accomplish, some of them don’t even require a passport. Picture yourself and your travel gang splashing in the clear waters of the Pacific, hiking waterfalls, kayaking, snorkeling, or just relaxing on the deck of your ship under the sun's warming rays. Now look out your window at the gray skies of February. Which would you rather have?
Kailua Kona is the second largest city on the Big Island of Hawaii (Hilo is the largest). A cruise stopover here allows you to explore coffee plantations, black-sand beaches, snorkel or scuba dive among the island’s colorful fish, or just hang out in paradise, because this is definitely it.
Average February daytime temperatures along the Kona Coast are around eighty (26C), with sea temperatures a comfortable seventy-six (26C) allowing you to warm up quite nicely.
Cruise lines that stop in Kona include Norwegian Cruise Line, which sails its Pride of America year-round from Honolulu; and small-ship line UnCruise Adventures, both of which operate entirely within the islands, so you won’t need a passport. Princess and Holland America also have February cruises to Kona but make international stops that require a passport.
Updated February 28, 2023