Allure of the Seas Tour

The Port of Galveston-based Allure of the Seas has been tempting travelers to the oceans since 2010. With 19 restaurants, 13 bars and countless attractions and entertainment venues -- including rock-climbing walls, an ice rink and amphitheater -- the 5,484-passenger Royal Caribbean ship has something for ever type of traveler.

Allure of the Seas' Central Park appeals to cruisers looking for an upmarket meal or pre-dinner drinks in luscious surroundings. Allure of the Seas' casino is substantial, drawing gamblers with a dazzling array of slot machines, table games, a bar and lounge area and a poker room, while the children's facilities are some of the best at sea.

