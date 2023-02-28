Beginning in April 2023, MSC Cruises will dramatically increase its presence on the East Coast of the United States as it moves the 2017-built, 5,700-passenger MSC Meraviglia from its previous home in Port Canaveral, Florida to New York.

MSC Meraviglia will be homeported year-round from the Big Apple, offering cruises to Bermuda, Canada and New England, and the Caribbean.

Cruise Critic recently sailed aboard MSC Meraviglia in the Caribbean, and caught up with the ship in advance of its redeployment to New York. Here's what cruisers should know about MSC Meravllia's New York sailings.