Carnival Vista Tour

Carnival Cruise Line's first Vista-class ship, Carnival Vista, has consistently won over Cruise Critic readers and editors since its launch -- even picking up "Best Ship" at the 2016 Cruise Critic Editors' Picks awards.
The 3,934-passenger ship debuted a host of new features for the line, among them Carnival Vista Havana Suites, part of the Havana Cabana category, with exclusive access to the aft Havana pool; an IMAX movie theater and the New England-style Seafood Shack. Then there's the Carnival Vista Skyride, an included feature that sees passengers cycle around a suspended two-lane course on a recumbent bike, high above the ship.
Join us on a photo tour of Carnival Vista courtesy of Cruise Critic members and discover your next voyage here.
Shared by Cruise Critic member Carnival Crazy Bill, Carnival Vista's SkyRide is one of the more unusual amenities at sea. The ride involves a recumbent-style bike suspended 150 feet above the top deck, with passengers cycling around a zigzagging track while soaking up far-reaching views.
Another fabulous feature on Carnival Vista is the multi-slide WaterWorks, with two water slides, a splash zone for little kids and the PowerDrencher soaking bucket. jkfletcher74 captures Carnival Vista's colorful water slides rising above the Lido Deck.
From belly laughing at The Punchliner Comedy Club to playing Blackjack and Roulette at Carnival Vista's Casino, there's plenty to do in the evening.
If you enjoy watching blockbuster movies while feeling the warm Caribbean Sea air on your skin, you'll love Carnival Vista's Drive-In Movies, as captured by Pat.D.
There's also a plush, extra-fee IMAX -- photographed by 2springers2 -- for passenger who prefer a high-tech indoor movie theater experience.
Among Carnival Vista's buzzy Lido Deck, Atrium, bars and restaurants, passengers can also seek out peace and quiet. Take the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat, for example. Luxurious cabanas, whirlpools, plenty of deck space and with its own bar, Serenity is a calm, outdoor area just for grown-ups. Cruise Critic member jo-b nicely captures this space.
For passengers who like to be in the thick of the action, Carnival Vista's Lido Deck is the place to be for pool and sailaway parties, ice carving demos and belly-flop competitions. Cruise Critic member Lillibee shares a photo of a lively Carnival Vista Deck Party taking place.
Carnival Cruise Line is one of the best cruise lines for families. A highlight on Carnival Vista is the Deck 12 ropes course, which sees passengers dangle from a two-level course (strapped up, of course).
Check out mandemhamm's photo of the ropes course, featuring with two routes -- one easy and the other slightly more adventurous.
Another firm family favorite is the multi-colored mini-golf course in Sports Square, photographed by graycat274.
Have you sailed on Carnival Vista or another cruise ship in the Carnival fleet? Share your review and photos with us to be in with a chance of being featured in our members ship tour series.
Updated February 28, 2023