Harmony of the Seas Tour

Kerry Spencer
Contributor

Since its launch in 2016, Harmony of the Seas has racked up thousands of Cruise Critic members' reviews (3,715 and counting). It wows cruisers with trailblazing features, such as the 10-deck dry slide, the Ultimate Abyss, plus Oasis-class hallmarks the AquaTheater, themed neighborhoods and Jamie's Italian restaurant.

A testament to the 5,479-passenger ship's popularity, Harmony of the Seas won four Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice awards in its first year at sea. Voted for by Cruise Critic members, this Royal Caribbean mega-ship took prizes for "Best Cabins," "Best for Embarkation," "Best for Entertainment" and "Best for Families."

Discover some of our favorite Cruise Critic members' photos of this ground-breaking ship and explore Harmony of the Seas voyages here.

From Harmony of the Seas Junior Suites to Harmony of the Seas Owners Suites, There Are a Range of Luxury Cabins to Choose From

For passengers looking to splash out on plusher, more spacious accommodation with plenty of added perks, there are nine suite types on Harmony of the Seas (compared with four regular cabin categories), each with ample private outside space.

Cruise Critic member MOOSE4595 shares a photo of a Harmony of the Seas' Junior Suite balcony, measuring 80-square feet.

Harmony of the Seas Junior suite large balcony
Harmony of the Seas' Junior Suite balcony (Photo: MOOSE4595)

We also adore this shot by Tres Gatos of a holiday-themed suite decorated with tinsel, a roaring log fire on the TV and a Christmas tree in the spacious living area.

A holiday-decorated suite onboard Harmony of the Seas.
A holiday-decorated suite onboard Harmony of the Seas (Photo: Tres Gatos)

While egill59 shares a photo of a spacious bedroom in a Grand Suite on Harmony of the Seas.

Harmony of the Seas Grand Suite bedroom
Harmony of the Seas Grand Suite bedroom (Photo: egill59)

Harmony of the Seas' Central Park is a Verdant Oasis for Cruisers

Cruise Critic member beachys beautifully captures the oasis that is Harmony of the Seas' Central Park on Deck 8. This bird's eye view looks down into the glass-enclosed Vitality Café, taken from a balcony overlooking this leafy space that's lined with restaurants, bars and cafes.

A view of the Vitality Cafe from Central Park on Harmony of the Seas
Harmony of the Seas Central Park (Photo: beachys)

Harmony of the Seas' Wonderland is one of Nine Specialty Restaurants Onboard

There's plenty of choices when it comes to both included and extra-fee dining on Harmony of the Seas. One of the ship's most talked-about specialty restaurants is the whimsical Wonderland. Here, passengers are served up a multisensory, multicourse feast with an "Alice in Wonderland" theme.

Cruise Critic member LeesaMaree shares a photo of the beautiful Wonderland restaurant.

Wonderland restaurant on Harmony of the Seas
Wonderland restaurant on Harmony of the Seas (Photo: LeesaMaree)

Sharenamichele captures an exquisite Shrimp Kataifi dish at the restaurant.

Shrimp Kataifi dish at Wonderland on Harmony of the Seas
Shrimp Kataifi dish at Wonderland restaurant on Harmony of the Seas (Photo: Sharenamichele)

The Boardwalk on Harmony of the Seas Opens up to the Spectacular AquaTheater

Walk the Boardwalk on Harmony of the Seas to reach the ship's spectacular AquaTheater, with Cruise Critic member Victorbre posting this image of the splashy entertainment venue.

Aqua Theatre on Harmony of the Seas
Aqua Theatre on Harmony of the Seas (Photo: Victorbre)

Harmony of the Seas' Water Slides and Rock-Climbing Walls Offer Endless Fun for Cruisers of all Ages

Fun-loving passengers of all ages love Harmony of the Seas' water slides. Perfect Storm is a trio of colorful slides, pictured by Cruise Critic member amy in va.

Harmony of the Seas waterslides
Harmony of the Seas waterslides (Photo: amy_in_va)

Danni1985 has posted a photo of daredevil passengers scaling Harmony of the Seas' towering rock-climbing wall.

Passengers scaling Harmony of the Seas' rock climbing wall.
Passengers scaling Harmony of the Seas' rock climbing wall (Photo: Danni1985)

Have you sailed on Harmony of the Seas or another cruise ship? Share your review and photos with us to be in with a chance of being featured in our members ship tour series.

Updated February 28, 2023

How was this article?

