Harmony of the Seas Tour

Since its launch in 2016, Harmony of the Seas has racked up thousands of Cruise Critic members' reviews (3,715 and counting). It wows cruisers with trailblazing features, such as the 10-deck dry slide, the Ultimate Abyss, plus Oasis-class hallmarks the AquaTheater, themed neighborhoods and Jamie's Italian restaurant.

A testament to the 5,479-passenger ship's popularity, Harmony of the Seas won four Cruise Critic Cruisers' Choice awards in its first year at sea. Voted for by Cruise Critic members, this Royal Caribbean mega-ship took prizes for "Best Cabins," "Best for Embarkation," "Best for Entertainment" and "Best for Families."

