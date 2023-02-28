Oasis of the Seas Tour

Royal Caribbean’s ever-popular Oasis of the Seas -- the line’s second Oasis-class ship -- debuted in 2009 and continues to dazzle cruisers with its impressive lineup of entertainment, restaurants and bars.
Oasis of the Seas was the largest cruise ship in the world when it launched. The 5,602-passenger ship also holds bragging rights to receiving the biggest refurbishment ever undertaken by Royal Caribbean as part of the line's Royal Amplified program in 2019.
Check out our pick of Cruise Critic members’ photos of this behemoth of the seas and search for Oasis of the Seas' cruises here.
Oasis of the Seas' Solarium, Splashaway Bay kid' splash zone, the sports court, three swimming pools and a selection of bars and restaurant are also located on the ship's buzzy Deck 15. Cruise Critic member carlojj shares a photos of Oasis of the Seas' top-deck Oasis Dunes mini-golf course.
Wine Maven has captured a fantastic photo of Oasis of the Seas' zip line in action. The soaring zip wire sees passengers glide nine-decks high, barreling above the Boardwalk -- and it's free for all cruisers.
Cruise Critic member SouthavenCruiser has shared a photo of Perfect Storm -- Oasis of the Seas' water slides that were added during the ship's 2019 refit -- flanked by two of the four pools onboard.
Oasis of the Seas' Junior Suite is a step up from the ship's Balcony accommodation and a popular choice among Cruise Critic members.
moonltnite has captured an accessible Junior Suite, featuring a sitting area, bathroom with tub and shower and spacious balcony. Added perks for Junior Suite passengers include Lavazza espresso coffee machine, Hermes, Ferragamo or L'Occitane bath products and priority boarding.
Cruise Critic member es24 perfectly captures Oasis of the Seas' Boardwalk, complete with a revolving carousel and sweet-treat venue, Candy Beach, in the background.
An alternative view of the Boardwalk on Oasis of the Seas is shared by Sabledog1110.
IT_mom has shared a photo of a meat-packed dish at Portside BBQ -- Royal Caribbean's first barbecue restaurant, unveiled on Oasis of the Seas in 2019. Dishes at Deck 15's Portside BBQ include smoked marbled brisket, pulled pork and beef ribs with homestyle cornbread, baked beans and coleslaw.
Have you sailed on Oasis of the Seas or another cruise ship? Share your review and photos with us to be in with a chance of being featured in our members ship tour series.
Updated February 28, 2023