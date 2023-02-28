Oasis of the Seas Tour

Royal Caribbean’s ever-popular Oasis of the Seas -- the line’s second Oasis-class ship -- debuted in 2009 and continues to dazzle cruisers with its impressive lineup of entertainment, restaurants and bars.

Oasis of the Seas was the largest cruise ship in the world when it launched. The 5,602-passenger ship also holds bragging rights to receiving the biggest refurbishment ever undertaken by Royal Caribbean as part of the line's Royal Amplified program in 2019.

