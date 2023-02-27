What Is Starlink and Which Cruise Ships Use Starlink Internet

Having fast and reliable internet connection has always been challenging onboard cruise ships, as vessels roam all corners of the globe and have to rely on satellites that orbit in space. But Elon Musk's Starlink is changing all that, bringing high speed internet to cruise ships. And with social media, video streaming, and online gaming being such popular pastimes, cruise lines are forever looking for the most bandwidth and fastest speed to satisfy their guests’ needs for connectivity while at sea.

What is Starlink and which cruise ships currently have Starlink internet? Numerous cruise lines, led by Royal Caribbean, have invested in the technology, not just on new cruise ships, but retrofitting older vessels, as well. Although it is never as fast as the internet on land, internet service onboard ships can now allow you to do pretty well everything you normally would back home.