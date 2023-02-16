If you remember hearing about Club Med back in its early years in the 1960s and 1970s, it was known as a hedonist vacation that attracted young singles in search of a good time. Fast forward to 2023 and the decidedly French sailing yacht Club Med 2 is now retailoring for Americans and others, by relaunching in the Caribbean with a vibe that the company is calling "Art of Living."

"It's the crossroads between the freedom to be and luxury. The expectations are different. It’s less tricked, less put together, less traditional and much more human," said North American and Caribbean CEO and president Carolyne Doyon.

"Today’s Club Med offers its own vision of luxury. We focus on the emotions, and we feel the memories and the exceptional experiences we live together."

It sounds very Emily in Paris. What's it really like?