In honor of Presidents Day (and the sales of all sorts it often brings), we went looking not only for some of the most amazing suites afloat, but the best suite deals. How much does it cost you to cruise presidentially? And even more importantly, how might you snag a deal that lets you and your mates enjoy your best suite life in the biggest cruise staterooms available?

Size is only one factor in determining what makes a suite worthy of being labeled "presidential." Presidents expect only the finest in bespoke design when they travel. They should have privacy, round-the-clock service, luxurious linens, and of course a bathroom supplied with only the finest amenities.

A president's suite by any other name is still a sweet suite. The only cruise line we found to have a top suite with a presidential name is Carnival, with its Excel Presidential Suite, available on Mardi Gras, Celebration, and the soon to launch Jubilee. Most cruise lines call their top suites "owner's suites" rather than "president's suites," which makes them no less presidential. Let's see what it takes to stay in the biggest and best suites -- regardless of what they're called.