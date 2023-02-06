Is the internet aboard cruise ships safe? The last thing you want to think about is getting hacked when you’re on vacation, especially when sailing off to a far-flung destination halfway around the world. Though it would be rare for your accounts and personal information to be compromised when on a cruise ship, it could happen.

According to Jeffery Lauria, Vice President of iCorps Technologies, a pioneer in Information Technology outsourcing that offers IT consulting services and cybersecurity solutions across the globe, most people tend to let their guard down when they’re on vacation, creating the perfect environment for attackers.

It can happen on any vacation, land or sea. When we’re on vacation, we’re usually spending money so unusual credit card or banking activity may go unnoticed. In addition, when we stay in one place for an extended period, we’re giving cybercriminals more time to hack into or take control of our devices.

Here's what you need to know when you're using internet aboard cruise ships -- or anywhere on vacation.