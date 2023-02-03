Symphony of the Seas Tour

The largest ship at sea when it debuted in 2018 -- only to be outsized by Wonder of the Seas four years later -- Symphony of the Seas is Royal Caribbean's fourth Oasis-class incarnation.

As with every new ship, a host of new features appeared. For Symphony of the Seas, this meant one of the line's boldest new cabin types to date in the shape of the flamboyant 1,134-square-foot Symphony of the Seas Family Suite (officially known as the Ultimate Family Suite). This jaunty cabin has the feel of a multistory playroom complete with a coiling tangerine slide connecting the kids' bedroom to the living room.

Also new-to-the-line on Symphony of the Seas, the extra-fee dining venues Hooked Seafood and Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, while El Loco Fresh debuted as the new inclusive Mexican restaurant.

Since its launch, Cruise Critic members have been busy sharing reviews and photos of some of their favorite spots onboard. From plush Symphony of the Seas Junior Suites to the fanciful Wonderland restaurant, let us take you on a ship tour through the eyes of Cruise Critic members.

Browse more Symphony of the Seas photos here.