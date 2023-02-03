Symphony of the Seas Tour

The largest ship at sea when it debuted in 2018 -- only to be outsized by Wonder of the Seas four years later -- Symphony of the Seas is Royal Caribbean's fourth Oasis-class incarnation.
As with every new ship, a host of new features appeared. For Symphony of the Seas, this meant one of the line's boldest new cabin types to date in the shape of the flamboyant 1,134-square-foot Symphony of the Seas Family Suite (officially known as the Ultimate Family Suite). This jaunty cabin has the feel of a multistory playroom complete with a coiling tangerine slide connecting the kids' bedroom to the living room.
Also new-to-the-line on Symphony of the Seas, the extra-fee dining venues Hooked Seafood and Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, while El Loco Fresh debuted as the new inclusive Mexican restaurant.
Since its launch, Cruise Critic members have been busy sharing reviews and photos of some of their favorite spots onboard. From plush Symphony of the Seas Junior Suites to the fanciful Wonderland restaurant, let us take you on a ship tour through the eyes of Cruise Critic members.
Symphony of the Seas' Central Park, one of the ship's seven neighborhood concepts, is a place for leafy walks, alfresco drinks and relaxed dining.
Several Symphony of the Seas venues line the serene 'neighborhood,' including 150 Central Park, Jamie's Italian, Chops Grille, Vintages wine bar and Trellis Bar.
Cruise Critic member Sc0ttjm captures Central Park's Jamie's Italian taken from the outside seating at Park Cafe.
Symphony of the Sea offers a whooping 2,759 cabins split across 34 categories. These range from the more compact Inside cabins, of which there are 599, to the single budget-busting Ultimate Family Suite.
Cruise Critic member GSBrockman captures a Symphony of the Seas Junior Suite, including the view looking out to the spacious balcony.
Cruise Critic member bobbyd6363 also shares a snapshot of an inviting Crown Loft Suite bedroom.
With nine inclusive restaurants, ranging from Windjammer Marketplace buffet to Symphony of the Seas' Solarium Bistro, there is plenty of choice without needing to spend a dime on dining.
If you can budget for it, though, there is a specialty restaurant to suit every taste, with 10 venues to sink your teeth into including Hooked Seafood, Johnny Rockets and Izumi Hibachi and Sushi.
Sc0ttjm shares a snapshot of Wonderland on Symphony of the Seas. Helmed by some of the ship's most inventive chefs, Wonderland serves up whimsical dishes that are well-suited to more adventurous palates. Themed on Alice in Wonderland, there’s even an experimental kid’s menu available.
Ziplining, rock climbing, ice skating. You name it, Symphony of the Seas has it, including the eye-watering Ultimate Abyss. The 10-deck dry slide spirals from Deck 16 to Deck 6, as captured by SummerIsAStateOfMind from the ship's Boardwalk.
Symphony of the Seas' basketball court, the Perfect Storm trio of waterslides and the two fast-flowing surf simulators, FlowRider, captured by Cruise Critic member Kirsten187, are also part of the ship's daytime fun.
Symphony of the Seas’ two-deck Royal Theater is the place to catch Royal Caribbean’s lively version of "Hairspray," pictured by CinderNaNa.
Studio B is where passengers can catch ground-breaking ice shows at sea and the AquaTheater is for high-energy acrobatics. Fancy some child-free time? Symphony of the Seas boasts some of the best kids' clubs in the business, as captured by Grenouille21.
