  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
7 Easy Things You Can Do to Help the Environment When You Cruise
7 Easy Things You Can Do to Help the Environment When You Cruise
50 Years of First Royal Caribbean Cruises
50 Years of First Royal Caribbean Cruises
Most Amazing Cruise Sunset Photos
Most Amazing Cruise Sunset Photos
16 Pictures of Our Favorite Cruise Balcony Views
16 Pictures of Our Favorite Cruise Balcony Views
20 Photos of Our Members' Favorite Cruise Travel Memories
20 Photos of Our Members' Favorite Cruise Travel Memories
10 Royal Caribbean Zoom Backgrounds for Your Next Video Call
10 Royal Caribbean Zoom Backgrounds for Your Next Video Call
Virtual Cabin Crawl: Symphony of the Seas Cruise Ship
Virtual Cabin Crawl: Symphony of the Seas Cruise Ship
How To Cope With Cruising's Pause? Plan Far, Far Ahead
How To Cope With Cruising's Pause? Plan Far, Far Ahead
Virtual Cruise Trip Report: Onboard a Cruise Critic Member's "Fake, Made Up and Completely Impossible" Cruise Itinerary
Virtual Cruise Trip Report: Onboard a Cruise Critic Member's "Fake, Made Up and Completely Impossible" Cruise Itinerary
Wonder of the Seas Tour
1629579849 W O N D E R O F T H E S E A S 20 08 2021 H D 3

Wonder of the Seas Tour

Wonder of the Seas Tour
1629579849 W O N D E R O F T H E S E A S 20 08 2021 H D 3
Kerry Spencer
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

As the largest cruise ship in the world, Wonder of the Seas is jaw-dropping and playful in equal measures. Royal Caribbean's fifth Oasis-class ship has been dazzling cruisers since its March 2022 debut -- and Cruise Critic members have been hot on capturing photos onboard.

The 6,988-passenger ship features the line's bold, Oasis-class hallmarks with some new additions, including the chic Wonder of the Seas Suite Neighborhood and a new-look pool deck.

Let us take you on a Wonder of the Seas tour, courtesy of Cruise Critic members. Browse more Wonder of the Seas photos here.

A Whimsical Carousel and Buzzy Al Fresco Dining Features on Wonder of the Seas' Boardwalk

Wonder of the Seas members photo syrecmils80 View from Balcony of Boardwalk

Wonder of the Seas' Boardwalk mimics a seaside boardwalk with a whimsical carousel, Johnny Rocket's for shakes and the scene-stealing Aquatheater. Pictured above and below, the carousel and evening view from syrecmils80's Boardwalk-facing Balcony cabin.

Wonder of the Seas members photo syrecmils80 Carousel boardwalk

Wonder of the Seas Cabins Run the Gamut from Smart Interior Rooms to Joy-sparking Family Suites

Wonder of the Seas members photo Oceanview cabin

With 2,867 cabins on Wonder of the Seas, there is a room category to suit every type of travelers. While members are yet to share Wonder of the Seas Junior Suites and other plush categories, such as the Crayola-hued Ultimate Family Suite, Cruise Critic member CruiszBug has captured one of the ship's Oceanview cabins. Measuring 179 square feet, these modern rooms feature oversized portholes and large flatscreen TVs facing the bed. There's also a sitting area with sofa bed, meaning Oceanview cabins can accommodate up to four passengers.

Wonder of the Seas members photo balcony cabin

CruiseJohnny1 shares a Wonder of the Seas' Ocean View Balcony cabin, featuring a larger sitting area with extra storage and a sofa bed. These 182-square-foot cabins also feature a 50-square-foot balcony to provide passengers with their own private outside space.

Restaurants on Wonder of the Seas Cover All Bases, from Japanese to Southern Specialties

Wonder of the Seas members photo Mason Jar dish

When it comes to restaurants on Wonder of the Seas, there is no shortage of choice. Passengers can pick from 21 options, plus in-room dining. Extra-fee options outweigh included venues, with 11 specialty restaurants onboard.

While the free venues alone offer plenty of choice, including the main dining room, Boardwalk Dog House and The Windjammer, it's worth budgeting for some of the specialty venues.

Wonder of the Seas' Mason Jar hits the mark with its take on southern dishes; think umami-packed Po' Boy sandwiches, as pictured by Cruise Critic member ballet618, above, shrimp n' grits and Meemaw's Chicken.

Other popular restaurants on Wonder of the Seas include the extra-fee Japanese venue Izumi, as pictured below by Khakiberrie, and inclusive El Loco Fresh for Mexican fare.

Wonder of the Seas members photo Specialty Restaurant bar …( Izumi)

Wonder of the Seas' Solarium is a Relaxing Green Oasis of Tranquillity

Wonder of the Seas members photo Solarium

Wonder of the Seas' Solarium, photographed by Khakiberrie, has fast become a favorite spot aboard for its tranquil vibe. The fact that this space is adults-only is a major sell for those traveling without kids or parents looking for some quiet time.

During the evening, the space is lit in calming blue hues to create mood lighting. It does the job, too, drawing passengers looking for a quiet spot to enjoy evening drinks.

Ample Pool Space Complements Wonder of the Seas' Water Slides & Other Outdoor Fun

Wonder of the Seas members photo pool deck

Wonder of the Seas' waterslides are naturally a big draw for kids (of all ages). The mega-ship also boasts the line's signature FlowRider, a fun surf simulator, plus two large main pools, a third pool away from the main ones, a splash pool for little ones, plus the Solarium's adults-only pool.

Cruise Critic member Khakiberrie reveals one of the ship's main pools and FlowRider in action.

Wonder of the Seas members photo Onboard surfing

Have you recently been on a cruise vacation? Share your review and photos with us to be in with a chance of being features in our members ship tour series.

Updated February 03, 2023

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$949 - 10nt Balcony to Bahamas: exclusive up to $1900 OBC, 2nd sails free, free drinks & more
3
$2,122 - 7 Night Caribbean Cruise w/ Up to $1,000 OBC
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent