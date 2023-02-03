As the largest cruise ship in the world, Wonder of the Seas is jaw-dropping and playful in equal measures. Royal Caribbean's fifth Oasis-class ship has been dazzling cruisers since its March 2022 debut -- and Cruise Critic members have been hot on capturing photos onboard.

The 6,988-passenger ship features the line's bold, Oasis-class hallmarks with some new additions, including the chic Wonder of the Seas Suite Neighborhood and a new-look pool deck.

Let us take you on a Wonder of the Seas tour, courtesy of Cruise Critic members. Browse more Wonder of the Seas photos here.