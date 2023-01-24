Luxury means different things to different people, especially when it comes to the most luxurious cruise line.

Back in the day, luxury was fairly simple to define -- luxury meant formality, so-called "white glove" service and elegance.

Now? Well, it could mean exclusivity to some, privacy to others, a private Learjet experience or watching the sun rise over Macchu Pichu.

For the handful of cruise lines operating in the luxury space, they are constantly redefining and tweaking their luxury offering depending on who their passengers are.

We take a look at the cruise lines which define themselves as luxury and try and help you choose the most luxurious cruise line depending on your tastes.