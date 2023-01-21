January seems like an ideal month to escape to a warmer destination on a cruise. You know the kind we're talking about -- with sun and sand and water warm enough to splash around in comfortably.

So what are the warmest places to cruise to in January? There are options relatively close to home and others on the opposite side of the globe. For short getaways, consider cruises to the Southern Caribbean or Mexico. Either will get you well beyond the threat of encroaching cold fronts.

For something more exotic, the South Pacific or Indian Ocean may be calling your name. And if January is the only time you can plan a cruise to Europe, there are even warm spots there as well.

We've researched the average temperatures on land and in the sea to find you the top choices for warm spots to cruise in January. Let's start dreaming!