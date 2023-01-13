Thinking about a cold weather destination like Alaska in the dead of the winter may seem counterintuitive. When the thermometer at home hovers around 0 degrees, it's much more enticing to envision images of palm trees swaying to soft tropical breezes on a tranquil beach than icy glaciers surrounded by icy peaks.

But winter is not only a great time to think about booking a cruise to Alaska; it's also the best time. Alaska's cruise season runs from May through September, so your window of opportunity to snag a good deal is smaller than a cruise to the Caribbean or even the Mediterranean. And although there is no shortage of cruise lines operating in the Last Frontier, the state doesn't see the levels of cruise traffic that you'll find in the previously mentioned regions, especially during high season. Inventory can be, therefore, limited and on high demand.

That means timing is of the essence when booking an Alaska cruise, and the timing is now. Read on to brush up on the reasons that make winter the right time to think about Alaska, and for more tips on how to land a good deal.