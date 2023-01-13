When cruise lines resumed operations in 2021 -- following a long hiatus due to the global pandemic -- one of the welcome changes we saw onboard was a move to socially distanced digital muster drills, or the "e-muster."

Many passengers welcomed the move -- waiting outside on deck for up to an hour, sometimes longer and in hot weather, for all passengers to assemble and the safety drill to be completed (and all bars closed) -- had become somewhat of a drag.

For the e-muster, passengers are required to watch the safety video either before they board or in their cabin, then make their way to the muster station to tap their cards on a reader to acknowledge they have visited -- in their own time.

The problem is many passengers have either been ignoring the video or not visiting the muster station, so some cruise lines seem to be reverting to the traditional muster drill format.