  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Delta Queen Hotel vs. Queen Mary Cruise Ship Hotel
Delta Queen Hotel vs. Queen Mary Cruise Ship Hotel
7 Cruise Ports With Iconic Views You Can't Miss
7 Cruise Ports With Iconic Views You Can't Miss
Best Cruise Ports for Ziplining
Best Cruise Ports for Ziplining
Titanic Memorials and Historic Sites You Can Cruise To
Titanic Memorials and Historic Sites You Can Cruise To
Best Cruise Ports for Jeep Tours and Excursions
Best Cruise Ports for Jeep Tours and Excursions
11 Best Whale Watching Cruise Shore Excursions
11 Best Whale Watching Cruise Shore Excursions
Sail Here, Not There: Avoiding Overtourism in Cruise Ports
Sail Here, Not There: Avoiding Overtourism in Cruise Ports
The World's Best Beaches to Visit on a Cruise
The World's Best Beaches to Visit on a Cruise
Vaccinations for Cruises: What's Required Where
Vaccinations for Cruises: What's Required Where
16 Pictures of Our Favorite Cruise Balcony Views
16 Pictures of Our Favorite Cruise Balcony Views
Panama City Cruise Ship Port: Parking, Address & Amenity Info
Aerial View of the Modern Skyline of Panama City, Panama (Photo: Gualberto Becerra/Shutterstock)

Panama City Cruise Ship Port: Parking, Address & Amenity Info

Panama City Cruise Ship Port: Parking, Address & Amenity Info
Aerial View of the Modern Skyline of Panama City, Panama (Photo: Gualberto Becerra/Shutterstock)
Marissa Wright
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter
The Panama City cruise ship port, also known as the Fuerte Amador cruise terminal, is a 30-minute drive from the bustling city center of Panama City. This famous destination welcomes cruisers on a man-made peninsula and grants travelers sweeping panoramic views of Panama City. Cruisers can visit the famous Panama Canal or book excursions from the port.

Read on for our breakdown of Panama City cruise ship port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Panama City and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from Panama City cruise ship port.

Panama City Cruise Ship Port Address

Aerial View of Panama City in Panama (Photo: Cris Young/Shutterstock)

Port Fuerte Amador

Perico Island

Panama City, Panama

Panama City Cruise Ship Port Terminal Information: Cruise Line by Cruise Line

Panama City (Photo: iStock via Victory Cruise Lines)

The following cruise lines dock at the Port Fuerte Amador in Panama City: Azamara, Holland America Line, Ponant, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Seabourn Cruise Line, Silversea Cruises and Viking Ocean Cruises.

Panama City Cruise Ship Port Directions

CTH

If you’re planning to take your car or drive a rental vehicle, below are directions to the Panama City cruise ship port:

From the East (Via Route 1):

Take Route 1, then keep left at the fork for Av. Amador. Take a slight left onto Av. Amador. Continue straight on Av. Amador going straight at the roundabouts. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left.

From Panama City (Via Route 1):

From Route 1, merge onto Av. de los Martires/Av. Interamericana and then continue on to Av. de los Martires. Continue straight as the road turns onto Av. Amador. Continue straight on Av. Amador going straight at the roundabouts. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left. Take the ramp onto Route 3. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left.

From Colon (Via Route 9):

Follow Route 9 and head towards Panama City. Take the exit onto Corredor Nte/Route 6. Continue on Corredor Nte. and take the exit toward C. Martin Sosa/Av. Martin Sosa. Continue onto Av. de los Martires/Av. Interamericana.

Continue straight as the road turns into Av. Amador. Continue straight on Av. Amador, going straight at the roundabouts. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left. Take the ramp onto Route 3. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left.

Panama City Cruise Ship Port Parking

The new cruise terminal offers parking for cruisers. Parking is available when cruises are docked.

City Parking Amador is a parking lot next to the Panama City cruise ship port. A total of 160 parking spaces are available. The parking area is open 24/7 from Monday to Sunday and has reasonable rates by the minute, day and month.

Getting from Tocumen International Airport to the Panama City Cruise Ship Port

Airline terminal (Photo: Dabarti CGI/Shutterstock.com)

Public Transit from Tocumen International Airport to the Panama City Cruise Ship Port

Taking public transportation to the Fuerte Amado cruise terminal from the Tocumen International Airport (officially named Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen) takes around 50 minutes to one hour.

At the airport, get on the bus heading to Metromall Mall. From Metromall Mall, walk to the subway stop Cerro Viento and take line 2. Get off at San Miguelito. At San Miguelito, switch to Line 1 and ride to the Albrook stop. From Albrook, transfer to bus C850 heading to Fuerte Amador. The cruise terminal is a few minutes' walk from this stop.

Shuttle buses are also available at Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen through certain cruise lines.

Tocumen International Airport Taxi Service to the Panama City Cruise Ship Port

Official taxi ranks are visible when travelers walk outside the Arrivals Hall from Terminal 1 or 2 at the Tocumen International Airport.

Do not accept offers from unofficial taxi drivers. Official taxi companies include Ámbar Luna (Amber Moon) and Radio Taxi Plaza Tocumen. Be sure to speak with your official taxi driver about the price before starting your trip.

Fares leaving the airport are fixed. The trip to Fuerte Amador from the airport can take anywhere between 35 minutes to one hour, depending on traffic.

Rideshare apps, such as Uber, Carmel and Cabify, are also available at the airport.

Restaurants Near the Panama City Cruise Ship Port (Plus Shopping and Other Services)

Steak Dinner (Photo: AlexeiLogvinovich/Shutterstock)

Travelers can enjoy duty-free shopping and access tourist information inside the Fuerte Amador cruise terminal. The terminal building has other amenities for cruisers, like an ATM and an information booth for the Hop-on Hop-off bus.

The Panama City cruise ship terminal is located on Perico Island. Visitors can walk less than 10 minutes to food and restaurants on Perico Island, or they can walk or use a bus to enjoy restaurants on Flamenco Island. Both islands are less than a 10-minute walk, but buses are also available.

Train Service to the Panama City Cruise Ship Port

There is no train service to the Fuerte Amador cruise terminal. Instead, cruisers can take advantage of the bus services in Panama City or surrounding areas to reach the cruise terminal. Some cruise lines also offer shuttle buses for travelers.

Wheelchair and Accessibility at the Panama City Cruise Ship Port

Saxsen Norton, an actress and model, Hero Otway, a model and actress, and Geo Vanna Gonzalez, a Miami-based artist, enjoy drinks at Sunset Bar on Celebrity Edge. (Photo: Naima Green/AIPP)

Cruisers should provide their own wheelchairs or reserve one with their cruise line in advance.

Porters and Red Caps at the Panama City Cruise Ship Port

There are porters at the terminal who can assist with large or heavy bags.

Bathrooms at the Panama City Cruise Ship Port

There are restrooms available at the Fuerte Amador cruise terminal.

Panama City Cruise Ship Port Wi-Fi

Woman looking at Celebrity Edge reviews from Cruise Critic on laptop (Photo: WAYHOME studio/Shutterstock/Cruise Critic)

You can easily connect your phone or other electronic devices to wireless internet provided by the Panama City cruise ship port.

Panama City Cruise Ship Port Waiting Area and Seating

There are many spaces for sitting, lounging and waiting at the Fuerte Amador cruise terminal.

More Tips About Panama City Cruise Ship Port

Friends on a road trip (Photo: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com)

The Hop-on Hop-off bus visits Panama City. Cruisers who are interested in this easy mode of travel should visit the bus info booth inside the Fuerte Amador cruise terminal.

Updated January 12, 2023

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$929 - 7-Nt. Alaska – Up to $1,400 to Spend, Free Drinks & More
3
$1,790 - 9-Nt. Croatia – Up to $1,150 to Spend & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent