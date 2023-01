The Panama City cruise ship port , also known as the Fuerte Amador cruise terminal, is a 30-minute drive from the bustling city center of Panama City. This famous destination welcomes cruisers on a man-made peninsula and grants travelers sweeping panoramic views of Panama City. Cruisers can visit the famous Panama Canal or book excursions from the port.

Read on for our breakdown of Panama City cruise ship port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Panama City and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from Panama City cruise ship port.