Continue straight as the road turns into Av. Amador. Continue straight on Av. Amador, going straight at the roundabouts. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left. Take the ramp onto Route 3. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left.

Follow Route 9 and head towards Panama City. Take the exit onto Corredor Nte/Route 6. Continue on Corredor Nte. and take the exit toward C. Martin Sosa/Av. Martin Sosa. Continue onto Av. de los Martires/Av. Interamericana.

From Route 1, merge onto Av. de los Martires/Av. Interamericana and then continue on to Av. de los Martires. Continue straight as the road turns onto Av. Amador. Continue straight on Av. Amador going straight at the roundabouts. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left. Take the ramp onto Route 3. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left.

Take Route 1, then keep left at the fork for Av. Amador. Take a slight left onto Av. Amador. Continue straight on Av. Amador going straight at the roundabouts. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left.

If you’re planning to take your car or drive a rental vehicle, below are directions to the Panama City cruise ship port:

City Parking Amador is a parking lot next to the Panama City cruise ship port. A total of 160 parking spaces are available. The parking area is open 24/7 from Monday to Sunday and has reasonable rates by the minute, day and month.

The new cruise terminal offers parking for cruisers. Parking is available when cruises are docked.

Getting from Tocumen International Airport to the Panama City Cruise Ship Port

Public Transit from Tocumen International Airport to the Panama City Cruise Ship Port

Taking public transportation to the Fuerte Amado cruise terminal from the Tocumen International Airport (officially named Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen) takes around 50 minutes to one hour.

At the airport, get on the bus heading to Metromall Mall. From Metromall Mall, walk to the subway stop Cerro Viento and take line 2. Get off at San Miguelito. At San Miguelito, switch to Line 1 and ride to the Albrook stop. From Albrook, transfer to bus C850 heading to Fuerte Amador. The cruise terminal is a few minutes' walk from this stop.

Shuttle buses are also available at Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen through certain cruise lines.

Tocumen International Airport Taxi Service to the Panama City Cruise Ship Port

Official taxi ranks are visible when travelers walk outside the Arrivals Hall from Terminal 1 or 2 at the Tocumen International Airport.

Do not accept offers from unofficial taxi drivers. Official taxi companies include Ámbar Luna (Amber Moon) and Radio Taxi Plaza Tocumen. Be sure to speak with your official taxi driver about the price before starting your trip.

Fares leaving the airport are fixed. The trip to Fuerte Amador from the airport can take anywhere between 35 minutes to one hour, depending on traffic.