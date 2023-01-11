I sat around the dinner table on the first night of my Royal Caribbean holiday week cruise, looking back and forth between each member of my family. My 5-year-old nephew was working his way through an indulgent brownie sundae when he looked up and said, “can I go back to my room?”

I laughed, almost involuntarily, and asked if he even knew how to get there. Without missing a beat, he shot back: “yes, I just go down to the third floor.”

While allowing a 5-year-old to roam the halls of alone was out of the question, it still amazed me how comfortable he already was just a half day after boarding Enchantment of the Seas. And it’s that exact sense of autonomy that drew my multi-generational family to cruising in the first place.

My family is a big one and there were 11 of us on this cruise ranging in age from my 88-year-old grandmother to my youngest 1-year-old nephew. That’s 11 different suitcases, 11 different dietary preferences, and 11 different ideas of the best way to spend the day. And the cruise offered a million ways to please each one of us.