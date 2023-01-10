There was a time when cruise lines would slash prices a few weeks before sailing to fill unsold cabins, and travelers could wait until the last minute to snag great cruise deals. But these days, lines have switched to a different strategy to fill their ships early and avoid deep discounting. Cruise lines are now bundling added-value amenities, or perks, into their cruise deals, either as a limited-time promotion or as permanent inclusions into the price.

Travelers also benefit from this arrangement, as the included amenities are worth upwards of a thousand dollars (more on longer sailings), surpassing any last-minute discounts on the overall fare they could ever receive.

Here is a look at some of the common perks that virtually every cruise line is throwing in to their cruise deals these days. Note that although the actual dollar value of the amenities varies between brands, we’re presenting average figures and ranges.