  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
The 7 Worst Cruise Ports for a Repeat Visit
The 7 Worst Cruise Ports for a Repeat Visit
7 Best Itineraries for Your First Cruise
7 Best Itineraries for Your First Cruise
Best Months to Cruise the Caribbean
Best Months to Cruise the Caribbean
Cruise and Stay Holiday Tips
Cruise and Stay Holiday Tips
Are Dolphin Tours Humane?
Are Dolphin Tours Humane?
8 Exhilarating Shore Excursions
8 Exhilarating Shore Excursions
10 Things You Should Never Do on a Cruise Line Private Island
10 Things You Should Never Do on a Cruise Line Private Island
16 Pictures of Our Favorite Cruise Balcony Views
16 Pictures of Our Favorite Cruise Balcony Views
Nassau Cruise Port: Parking, Address & Amenity Info
Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas (Photo: Pola Damonte/Shutterstock)

Nassau Cruise Port: Parking, Address & Amenity Info

Nassau Cruise Port: Parking, Address & Amenity Info
Paradise Island, Nassau, Bahamas (Photo: Pola Damonte/Shutterstock)
Marissa Wright
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter
Nassau Cruise Port is a Caribbean wharf that welcomes travelers from around the globe. Cruise ships sailing through the Atlantic Ocean often stop in Nassau, Bahamas, with its tropical weather, stunning sights and friendly locals. The harbor is just steps away from Downtown Nassau, the historic city's vibrant heart.

Read on for our breakdown of the Nassau Cruise Port, including address information, cruise lines, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Nassau cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from Nassau cruise port.

Nassau Cruise Port Address

Nassau, Bahamas (Photo: Ruth Peterkin/Shutterstock) (Photo:Ruth Peterkin/Shutterstock)

Nassau Bahamas Cruise Port

#384 Bay Street, The Kelly Building

Nassau, The Bahamas

Note that the Nassau Cruise Port is located on the Prince George Wharf in Nassau.

Nassau Cruise Port Terminal Information: Cruise Line by Cruise Line

Cruise ship docked in Nassau, Bahamas (Photo: Costin Constantinescu/Shutterstock)

The Nassau Cruise Port has one main entrance that all cruisers must enter. Upon check-in, cruisers will be given information about their boarding gate and embarkation for their cruise line and will be issued a boarding card.

There are six operational cruise ship berths where ships embark and disembark. The following cruise lines dock at the Nassau Cruise Port: Azamara Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Fred Olsen Cruise Line, Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Royal Caribbean International and Virgin Voyages.

Nassau Cruise Port Directions

CTH

If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions to the Nassau cruise port:

Via West Bay Street:

Follow West Bay Street through to Marlborough Street. Take a left on Marlborough Street, continue straight, then turn right on Bay Street. Turn left on East Street, and the Nassau cruise port will be directly in front of you.

Via East Bay Street:

From East Bay Street, take a left onto William’s Street. Quickly turn right onto Shirley Street and continue straight. At East Street, take a right and follow the road to the Nassau cruise port.

Via Baillou Hill Road:

From Baillou Hill Road, continue straight until you turn right on Bay Street. Turn left on East Street, and the Nassau cruise port will be directly in front of you.

Nassau Cruise Port Parking

Three parking lots offer spots for cruiser cars near the Nassau, Bahamas cruise port.

The Pointe Parking Garage on West Bay Street has eight stories of parking spots available for travelers and residents. The parking garage is open from morning to evening and offers 900 parking spaces with 24-hour security.

Parking is also available at Bahamas Financial Centre on Parliament Street and Central Police Station Parking Lot, East Street, but cruisers should check rates and opening times on arrival.

Getting from Lynden Pindling International Airport to the Nassau Cruise Port

Airline terminal (Photo: Dabarti CGI/Shutterstock.com)

Buses are difficult to navigate in Nassau, which is why we recommend getting a taxi at the airport. There is no dedicated bus stop at the airport, so you’ll have to walk to a nearby road.

Public Transit from Lynden Pindling International Airport to Nassau Cruise Port

Walk for about 10 minutes from the airport to the John F. Kennedy roundabout. There is no official bus stop at the roundabout. Local bus 12B, known as a "jitney," will drive by the roundabout, but you must wave it down to get it to stop for you.

The ride should take around 30 to 45 minutes to the city center. When you get off in the city center, you can either walk to the cruise port or get on another jitney that runs close to the port.

Lynden Pindling International Airport Taxi Service to Nassau Cruise Port

Grabbing a taxi is the easiest way to get to the Nassau Cruise Port. Walk outside the international and domestic terminals to find an endless supply of taxis. The ride should take around 20 to 30 minutes to the Nassau Bahamas cruise port.

Taxi drivers charge a standard rate for all rides and can tell you the price before the ride begins.

Restaurants Near the Nassau Cruise Port (Plus Shopping and Other Services)

Salmon Dinner (Photo: Jacek Chabraszewski/Shutterstock)

The port is just a few minutes' walk to downtown Nassau where cruisers can find a variety of cafes, bars, restaurants, shops, fine dining and more. The new terminal, which is expected to be finished in May 2023, will have its own dining and shopping area for cruisers.

Train Service to the Nassau Cruise Port

Nassau is an independent island with no train service. The best way to get around the island is by taxi or bus.

To catch a local bus or jitney, wave at a bus before it passes you, and you can hop on. Make sure the bus is heading in the direction you want before jumping on.

Wheelchair and Accessibility at the Nassau Cruise Port

Saxsen Norton, an actress and model, Hero Otway, a model and actress, and Geo Vanna Gonzalez, a Miami-based artist, enjoy drinks at Sunset Bar on Celebrity Edge. (Photo: Naima Green/AIPP)

Wheelchair assistance is available at the Nassau Bahamas cruise port.

Porters and Red Caps at the Nassau Cruise Port

Luggage transfer is available at Nassau Cruise Port, along with services provided by porters.

Bathrooms at the Nassau Cruise Port

Nassau Bahamas cruise port has restroom facilities throughout the wharf and at the cruise terminal.

Nassau Cruise Port Wi-Fi

Woman on laptop (Photo: Leszek Czerwonka/Shutterstock)

Wi-Fi is available at the Nassau Bahamas Cruise Terminal.

Nassau Cruise Port Waiting Area and Seating

There are waiting rooms and seating areas at the cruise ship port in Nassau, Bahamas.

More Tips About the Nassau Cruise Port

Cabbage Beach in Nassau (Photo: Gaston Piccinetti/Shutterstock.com)

The new Nassau Bahamas Cruise Terminal is expected to have many new amenities when it opens in May 2023.

Updated January 05, 2023

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$539 - 7nt Bahamas from NYC: up to 40% off, kids sail free + free drinks & Wifi
3
$364 - 3-Nt. Bahamas w/No Deposit, Up to $1,700 to Spend, Free Upgrades & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent