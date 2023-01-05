Read on for our breakdown of the Nassau Cruise Port, including address information, cruise lines, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Nassau cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from Nassau cruise port .

The Nassau Cruise Port has one main entrance that all cruisers must enter. Upon check-in, cruisers will be given information about their boarding gate and embarkation for their cruise line and will be issued a boarding card.

From Baillou Hill Road, continue straight until you turn right on Bay Street. Turn left on East Street, and the Nassau cruise port will be directly in front of you.

From East Bay Street, take a left onto William’s Street. Quickly turn right onto Shirley Street and continue straight. At East Street, take a right and follow the road to the Nassau cruise port.

Follow West Bay Street through to Marlborough Street. Take a left on Marlborough Street, continue straight, then turn right on Bay Street. Turn left on East Street, and the Nassau cruise port will be directly in front of you.

If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions to the Nassau cruise port:

Parking is also available at Bahamas Financial Centre on Parliament Street and Central Police Station Parking Lot, East Street, but cruisers should check rates and opening times on arrival.

The Pointe Parking Garage on West Bay Street has eight stories of parking spots available for travelers and residents. The parking garage is open from morning to evening and offers 900 parking spaces with 24-hour security.

Getting from Lynden Pindling International Airport to the Nassau Cruise Port

Buses are difficult to navigate in Nassau, which is why we recommend getting a taxi at the airport. There is no dedicated bus stop at the airport, so you’ll have to walk to a nearby road.

Public Transit from Lynden Pindling International Airport to Nassau Cruise Port

Walk for about 10 minutes from the airport to the John F. Kennedy roundabout. There is no official bus stop at the roundabout. Local bus 12B, known as a "jitney," will drive by the roundabout, but you must wave it down to get it to stop for you.

The ride should take around 30 to 45 minutes to the city center. When you get off in the city center, you can either walk to the cruise port or get on another jitney that runs close to the port.

Lynden Pindling International Airport Taxi Service to Nassau Cruise Port

Grabbing a taxi is the easiest way to get to the Nassau Cruise Port. Walk outside the international and domestic terminals to find an endless supply of taxis. The ride should take around 20 to 30 minutes to the Nassau Bahamas cruise port.