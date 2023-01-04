“It’s the Grinch!” my nephew exclaimed as he pointed up to the balcony of the two-story theater. We had been waiting in line to get a picture with Santa when I looked up to find the green-faced grump half waving at the kids below.

The theatrics added to the holiday cheer, giving everyone a laugh as they waited to see the Big Man himself. And they reinforced why my family’s choice to spend the holidays on a cruise ship was the best decision we could have made.

I was on Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas, a relatively smaller ship in the company’s fleet, holding just over 2,700 guests on board. We had sailed out of Baltimore, an easy departure point for my family -- a group of 11 ranging from 20 months to 88 years old -- who traveled from both New York City and the Washington D.C. area.

Just two days into our journey, I could immediately tell this cruise was special. From festive decorations to special food, a unique atmosphere, and more, a holiday cruise offers everything people know and love about cruising in general but with just a little something extra added in.

These are five reasons why travelers will love spending the holidays on board a cruise.