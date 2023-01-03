  • Newsletter
Rome Cruise Port: Parking, Address & Amenity Info
Civitavecchia, Rome (Photo: NAPA/Shutterstock)

Rome Cruise Port: Parking, Address & Amenity Info

Rome Cruise Port: Parking, Address & Amenity Info
Civitavecchia, Rome (Photo: NAPA/Shutterstock)
Rome Cruise Port, also known as Port of Civitavecchia, awaits travelers just an hour's journey from the Eternal City. The port has been serving Rome as a major hub since the second century when it was built between 103 AD and 110 AD. The historic cruise port draws in travelers from all over the world with dreamy Mediterranean cruises.

Read on for our breakdown of the Rome Cruise Port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Rome cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Rome cruise port.

Rome Cruise Port Address

Civitavecchia, Italy (Photo: Tudoran Andrei/Shutterstock)

Rome Cruise Port

Piazza Vittorio Emanuele, 19,

00053 Civitavecchia RM, Italy

Rome Cruise Terminal (RCT)

Porto di Civitavecchia, Banchina 25,

00053 Civitavecchia RM, Italy

Rome Cruise Port Terminal Information: Cruise Line by Cruise Line

AIDAblu in Civitavecchia (Photo: AIDA)

The Rome Cruise Terminal serves as the main terminal at the Rome cruise port. The Rome cruise port has numerous cruise lines available at all of its piers: Piers 10, 11, 12, 13 and 25. Be sure to check your documentation to determine which pier to go to for embarkation.

Rome Cruise Port cruise lines: AIDA Cruises, All Leisure Holidays, Azamara Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Celestyal Cruises, Costa Cruises, Crystal Cruises, Cunard Cruises, Disney Cruises, Emerald River Cruises, Explora Journeys, Travel Dynamics Int, Hapag Lloyd Cruises, Holland America Line, Marella Cruises, MSC Cruises, Mystic Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Oceania Cruises, Paul Gauguin Cruises, P&O Cruises, Ponant Cruises, Princess Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Cruises, Sea Cloud Cruises, Seabourn Cruises, SeaDream Yacht Club, Silversea Cruises, Star Clippers, TUI Cruises, Viking River Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Variety Cruises and Windstar Cruises.

Rome Cruise Port Directions

CTH

If you’re planning to take your car, below are the directions for the Rome cruise port:

From the South (via A1):

From Casello A1 (Roma sud), drive on the GRA (Grande Raccordo Anulare) A90 to Appia/Fiumicino airport. Take exit Fiumicino Aeroporto/Autostrada A2 and drive on A12 and drive towards Civitavecchia. Get off A12 and take exit Civitavecchia Sud, then follow directions to Interporto-Civitavecchia-Sardegna.

From the North (via A1):

From Casello A1 (Orte), take SS 675 to Viterbo. Exit at Viterbo Sud and continue on the SS 2 heading towards Vetrella. At Vetralla, continue along the SS1BIS, heading towards Civitavecchia and then along the SS1 Aurelia. Then follow directions to Interporto-Civitavecchia-Sardegna.

Rome Cruise Port Parking

The Port of Civitavecchia offers an abundance of parking directly linked to the Port’s shuttle service.

Parking Cruise offers up close and personal parking, sitting only 300 meters from Pier “25 Sud.” The parking area is the closest parking option to the Rome Cruise Terminal (RCT). We recommend booking parking in advance as there are only 315 parking spaces, six of which are reserved for the disabled.

Note that the car park is only open when cruise ships are in the port from early morning to late evening.

Bramante Parking is located inside the port and is open from early morning to late evening. We recommend booking in advance because the parking lot has 183 parking spots, with only four spots designated for the disabled. A shuttle bus will take you from the parking lot to your destination.

Parking is also available at the North Parking facility, but it is mainly used by travelers using the ferry services at the Port of Rome. This lot does have parking spaces for larger vehicles such as buses, tractors and other large vehicles. Remember to reserve your spot in advance.

Getting from Aeroporto di Roma Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci to the Rome Cruise Port

Flying to your cruise port (Photo: PK.Phuket studio/Shutterstock.com)

Public Transit from Aeroporto di Roma Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci to the Rome Cruise Port Civitavecchia

The journey via public transportation takes anywhere from two hours to two and a half hours.

Get on train line FL1 heading towards Rome's city center. Hop off at Trastevere Station and change trains to switch to train line FL5 heading to Civitavecchia Train Station.

From the train station, walk outside and get on a bus labeled “ARGO.” The ARGO bus will take you from the station to the info point at Largo della Place. From this stop, the Port of Civitavecchia’s free shuttle buses can take you to the proper terminal or pier.

Aeroporto di Roma Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Taxi Service to the Rome Cruise Port

Taxis are always available outside the arrivals door at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. Official airport taxis are white with signs that say “taxi” on the top of the car. A taxi ride to the Port of Civitavecchia takes around one hour and is offered at a fixed rate for passengers.

Rideshare apps such as Uber and Free Now are available at the international airport as well.

Restaurants Near the Rome Cruise Port (Plus Shopping and Other Services)

Steak Dinner (Photo: AlexeiLogvinovich/Shutterstock)

Walk toward the city in any direction when leaving the port, and you’ll find options ranging from fine dining to fast food restaurants. Expect around a five to 10-minute walk depending on the type of meal you’re interested in.

The Port of Civitavecchia also offers a handful of dining and drinking options inside the port that are open when cruise ships are at the port.

Train Service to the Rome Cruise Port

The Civitavecchia Train Station is about a 10-minute drive from the Port of Civitavecchia. However, taxis will not transfer visitors between the Rome Cruise Port and Civitavecchia Train Station.

A bus stop is located outside the train station. Take buses labeled “ARGO” from the station to the info point at Largo della Place. The ride takes about 15 minutes. From this stop, the Port of Civitavecchia’s free shuttle buses can take you to the proper terminal or pier.

Wheelchair and Accessibility at the Rome Cruise Port

Saxsen Norton, an actress and model, Hero Otway, a model and actress, and Geo Vanna Gonzalez, a Miami-based artist, enjoy drinks at Sunset Bar on Celebrity Edge. (Photo: Naima Green/AIPP)

Rome Cruise Port is accessible using free shuttle buses provided by the Port of Rome. A specialized Civitavecchia Transfer Service allows a luxury taxi and shuttle service to pick you up directly below your cruise ship.

Cruisers should provide their own wheelchairs or reserve one with their cruise line in advance.

Porters and Red Caps at the Rome Cruise Port

Porters are available at the Rome Cruise Terminal (RCT) terminal to help with heavy luggage.

Bathrooms at the Rome Cruise Port

Bathroom facilities are available inside the terminals at the Port of Rome.

Rome Cruise Port Wi-Fi

Woman on laptop (Photo: Jacob Lund/Shutterstock)

Wi-Fi is readily available inside the Rome Cruise Terminal (RCT) building.

Rome Cruise Port Waiting Area and Seating

Rome Cruise Terminal (RCT) offers cruisers a large seating area during their wait.

More Tips About Rome Cruise Port

Suitcase with Summer Clothes (Photo: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)

Free Shuttle Buses: The Port of Civitavecchia provides free shuttle buses for cruisers.

Luggage Storage: Luggage storage is available right outside the port area at Bar Navy. Storage is open from early in the morning to the evening.

Updated January 03, 2023

