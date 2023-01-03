Read on for our breakdown of the Rome Cruise Port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Rome cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Rome cruise port .

The Rome Cruise Terminal serves as the main terminal at the Rome cruise port. The Rome cruise port has numerous cruise lines available at all of its piers: Piers 10, 11, 12, 13 and 25. Be sure to check your documentation to determine which pier to go to for embarkation.

From Casello A1 (Orte), take SS 675 to Viterbo. Exit at Viterbo Sud and continue on the SS 2 heading towards Vetrella. At Vetralla, continue along the SS1BIS, heading towards Civitavecchia and then along the SS1 Aurelia. Then follow directions to Interporto-Civitavecchia-Sardegna.

From Casello A1 (Roma sud), drive on the GRA (Grande Raccordo Anulare) A90 to Appia/Fiumicino airport. Take exit Fiumicino Aeroporto/Autostrada A2 and drive on A12 and drive towards Civitavecchia. Get off A12 and take exit Civitavecchia Sud, then follow directions to Interporto-Civitavecchia-Sardegna.

If you’re planning to take your car, below are the directions for the Rome cruise port:

Rome Cruise Port Parking

The Port of Civitavecchia offers an abundance of parking directly linked to the Port’s shuttle service.

Parking Cruise offers up close and personal parking, sitting only 300 meters from Pier “25 Sud.” The parking area is the closest parking option to the Rome Cruise Terminal (RCT). We recommend booking parking in advance as there are only 315 parking spaces, six of which are reserved for the disabled.

Note that the car park is only open when cruise ships are in the port from early morning to late evening.

Bramante Parking is located inside the port and is open from early morning to late evening. We recommend booking in advance because the parking lot has 183 parking spots, with only four spots designated for the disabled. A shuttle bus will take you from the parking lot to your destination.